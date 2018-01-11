Winter storm continues in north-central Iowa

The latest weather statements heading into the noon hour. For road conditions, click on www.511ia.org
Winter Storm Continues over Central Iowa…
.Much of the precipitation has changed over to snow, except over
the southeastern portion of the forecast area. All snow is
expected by early this afternoon. A band of heavier snow has
formed over southeast Nebraska into western Iowa and will move
into north central Iowa. This band may have snowfall rates up to
1 inch per hour along and northwest of a line from Atlantic to
Mason City. Winds from the northwest have increased to 20 to 30
mph with higher gusts are causing blowing snow. Snowfall will end
from southwest to northeast across central Iowa this afternoon.
Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Calhoun-
Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-
Dallas-Cass-Adair-
Including the cities of Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,
Hampton, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,
Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Carroll, Jefferson,
Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey,
Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair,
and Fontanelle
956 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions
including reduced visibility from falling and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause
widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction
below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind chills
of 10 to 20 below may cause frostbite in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
========
Winter Storm Continues over Central Iowa…
.Much of the precipitation has changed over to snow, except over
the southeastern portion of the forecast area. All snow is
expected by early this afternoon. A band of heavier snow has
formed over southeast Nebraska into western Iowa and will move
into north central Iowa. This band may have snowfall rates up to
1 inch per hour along and northwest of a line from Atlantic to
Mason City. Winds from the northwest have increased to 20 to 30
mph with higher gusts are causing blowing snow. Snowfall will end
from southwest to northeast across central Iowa this afternoon.
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Sac-Crawford-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller,
Early, and Denison
956 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause
widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as
20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to
exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
$$
For more information from the National Weather Service visit
http://weather.gov/desmoines
==========
.Winter Storm Continues over Central Iowa…
.Much of the precipitation has changed over to snow, except over
the southeastern portion of the forecast area. All snow is
expected by early this afternoon. A band of heavier snow has
formed over southeast Nebraska into western Iowa and will move
into north central Iowa. This band may have snowfall rates up to
1 inch per hour along and northwest of a line from Atlantic to
Mason City. Winds from the northwest have increased to 20 to 30
mph with higher gusts are causing blowing snow. Snowfall will end
from southwest to northeast across central Iowa this afternoon.
Butler-Bremer-Grundy-Black Hawk-Story-Marshall-Tama-Polk-Jasper-
Poweshiek-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-
Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock,
Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Grundy Center,
Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames,
Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Des Moines,
Newton, Grinnell, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk,
Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola,
Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr,
Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville,
and Bloomfield
956 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation occurring. Any mixed precipitation
will change to all snow by early this afternoon. Plan on
slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to
3 inches over central Iowa with lighter amounts over southeast
Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected in the
southeast.
* WHERE…Southern into central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may gust as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times due to blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling
from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
========
Very Slippery Roads This Morning…
.Plunging temperatures this morning have caused wet roadways to
become very slippery across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa,
and western Wisconsin this morning.
Light wintry precipitation will continue across much of the area
this afternoon. A heavier band of snow is forecast to impact areas
from near Charles City, IA to Rochester, MN to Medford, WI during
the early and mid afternoon hours. Snow totals in this band will
range from 2 to 5 inches.
Blowing and drifting snow in open and unsheltered areas will also
be a concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will
have the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast
Iowa.
Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving
conditions.
Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-
Mower-Fillmore-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,
Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston,
Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,
and Black River Falls
1013 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on slippery road
conditions, including during the evening commute. In addition,
areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and
western and north central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will
cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially on ridge
tops and in open areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods
of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel
difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.