Winter storm continues in north-central Iowa

The latest weather statements heading into the noon hour. For road conditions, click on www.511ia.org

Winter Storm Continues over Central Iowa…

.Much of the precipitation has changed over to snow, except over

the southeastern portion of the forecast area. All snow is

expected by early this afternoon. A band of heavier snow has

formed over southeast Nebraska into western Iowa and will move

into north central Iowa. This band may have snowfall rates up to

1 inch per hour along and northwest of a line from Atlantic to

Mason City. Winds from the northwest have increased to 20 to 30

mph with higher gusts are causing blowing snow. Snowfall will end

from southwest to northeast across central Iowa this afternoon.

Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Calhoun-

Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-

Dallas-Cass-Adair-

Including the cities of Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,

Hampton, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,

Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Carroll, Jefferson,

Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey,

Perry, Waukee, Adel, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair,

and Fontanelle

956 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions

including reduced visibility from falling and blowing snow.

Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause

widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction

below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind chills

of 10 to 20 below may cause frostbite in as little as 30

minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

========

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Sac-Crawford-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller,

Early, and Denison

956 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions.

Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause

widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as

20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to

exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit

http://weather.gov/desmoines

==========

Butler-Bremer-Grundy-Black Hawk-Story-Marshall-Tama-Polk-Jasper-

Poweshiek-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-

Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-

Including the cities of Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock,

Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Grundy Center,

Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames,

Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Des Moines,

Newton, Grinnell, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk,

Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola,

Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr,

Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville,

and Bloomfield

956 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation occurring. Any mixed precipitation

will change to all snow by early this afternoon. Plan on

slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches over central Iowa with lighter amounts over southeast

Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected in the

southeast.

* WHERE…Southern into central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds may gust as high as 25 mph this

afternoon. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times due to blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Very Slippery Roads This Morning…

.Plunging temperatures this morning have caused wet roadways to

become very slippery across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa,

and western Wisconsin this morning.

Light wintry precipitation will continue across much of the area

this afternoon. A heavier band of snow is forecast to impact areas

from near Charles City, IA to Rochester, MN to Medford, WI during

the early and mid afternoon hours. Snow totals in this band will

range from 2 to 5 inches.

Blowing and drifting snow in open and unsheltered areas will also

be a concern as northwest winds gust to 35 mph. These winds will

have the greatest impacts across southeast Minnesota and northeast

Iowa.

Those with travel plans should prepare for slippery driving

conditions.

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-

Mower-Fillmore-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,

Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston,

Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,

and Black River Falls

1013 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on slippery road

conditions, including during the evening commute. In addition,

areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and

western and north central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will

cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially on ridge

tops and in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods

of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel

difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.