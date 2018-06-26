Winnebago, Hancock, Humboldt counties receive state disaster proclamations

DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for five counties, including three in north-central Iowa, in response to flooding and severe weather in the past week.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather in Hancock, Winnebago, Humboldt, Plymouth and Sioux counties.

The disaster proclamations also activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program in those counties for residents who meet the income guidelines. They can get grants of up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.