Winnebago, Hancock, Humboldt counties receive state disaster proclamations
By KGLO News
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 5:59 AM

DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for five counties, including three in north-central Iowa, in response to flooding and severe weather in the past week.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather in Hancock, Winnebago, Humboldt, Plymouth and Sioux counties.

The disaster proclamations also activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program in those counties for residents who meet the income guidelines. They can get grants of up to $5,000 for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

St. Ansgar man pleads guilty to supplying alcohol to 19-year-old girlfriend who later died in accident Probation for Mason City man accused of using fake money Saylorville Lake peak forecast drops despite rain Iowa trooper has been on paid leave for nearly 10 months Grassley says Senate to vote soon on Farm Bill without SNAP work requirement Lee Enterprises to manage Berkshire Hathaway newspapers