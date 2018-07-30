Winnebago County woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment

THOMPSON — A Thompson woman has pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge.

40-year-old Christine Kleveland was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on June 30th. A criminal complaint states that Kleveland’s daughter presented video evidence to authorities of her mother calling her insulting names and physically attacking her several times. The daughter told authorities that Kleveland allegedly had been abusing her regularly for years.

Kleveland was due to have her arraignment hearing this past Friday, but online court records show she submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty to the charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Kleveland’s trial is scheduled to start on September 12th.