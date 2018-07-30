Winnebago County woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment
By KGLO News
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 11:59 AM

THOMPSON — A Thompson woman has pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge.

40-year-old Christine Kleveland was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on June 30th. A criminal complaint states that Kleveland’s daughter presented video evidence to authorities of her mother calling her insulting names and physically attacking her several times. The daughter told authorities that Kleveland allegedly had been abusing her regularly for years.

Kleveland was due to have her arraignment hearing this past Friday, but online court records show she submitted a written arraignment and plea of not guilty to the charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Kleveland’s trial is scheduled to start on September 12th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

UnityPoint Health reveals email attack that impacts information of thousands of Iowans State calculating June storm damage for federal aid applications Hampton man arrested on kidnapping charge Father of Mollie Tibbetts makes plea for information in her disappearance Mason City man pleads not guilty to several charges Cerro Gordo supervisors to vote on first step in possibly leaving mental health region