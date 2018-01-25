Winnebago County Attorney appointed to be associate district judge

FOREST CITY — The Winnebago County Attorney has been appointed to be an associate district judge.

Adam Sauer was among three finalists for the position that was left vacant with the death of Annette Boehlje last year. Sauer’s name was among those submitted by a magistrate appointing commission for the position as well as Clear Lake attorney Mike Moeller and Boone County magistrate Dan Gonnerman, with the final decision being made by the sitting judges in Judicial District 2A.

Sauer was an assistant Winnebago County Attorney in 2009 and ran for the County Attorney position in 2010 when the job was change from part-time to full-time.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Thursday to discuss how to fill the vacant county attorney’s position. They can call for a special election or appoint someone to the position, with the opportunity for the citizens to petition to hold a special election.