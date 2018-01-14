Wind Chill Warning for western two-thirds of listening area
By KGLO News
Jan 14, 2018 @ 4:34 PM 
...Dangerously Cold Wind Chills from Late Tonight through Tuesday
Morning...

.Another Arctic intrusion will drop temperatures into the single
digits and below from late tonight through Wednesday morning.
Lows will approach 10 to 15 below zero at times across northern
Iowa. Combine the cold temperatures with gusty 15 to 25 mph winds
Monday into Tuesday and wind chills will be dangerous at times.
Wind chill values in the 20 below to nearly 40 below zero range
are expected.


Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early,
Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,
Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, and Ackley
310 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously
  cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes
  to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 25 below zero
  to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...3 AM Monday to noon Tuesday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost
bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.

==============================


Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-
Fillmore-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,
Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Austin, and Preston
308 PM CST Sun Jan 14 2018

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will
  cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
  Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 35 below
  zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...3 AM Monday to noon Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds may also lead to blowing
  and drifting snow on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.

