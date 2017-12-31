Wind Chill Warning continues until Tuesday

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur through early Tuesday. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect the wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 40 below zero during this time. * WHERE...Much of Iowa. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the extreme cold and associated dangers, it will be especially important to dress in multiple layers and prepare appropriately if one must be out and about during this time frame. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/desmoines