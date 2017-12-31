Wind Chill Warning continues until Tuesday
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur through early
Tuesday. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite
in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect the wind
chills to range from 20 below zero to 40 below zero during
this time.
* WHERE...Much of Iowa.
* WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the extreme cold and associated
dangers, it will be especially important to dress in multiple
layers and prepare appropriately if one must be out and about
during this time frame.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost
bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.
$$
For more information from the National Weather Service visit
http://weather.gov/desmoines