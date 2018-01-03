...Another Bout of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight into Thursday... .Another round of bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are forecast late tonight into Thursday morning of much of central Iowa. Expect temperatures to plummet into the single digits and lower teens below zero late tonight with light northwest winds. This combination will result in wind chill values ranging from 20 to near 30 below zero. Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun- Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Carroll-Greene-Boone- Story-Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair- Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello- Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield 346 AM CST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Much of Central Iowa. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. $$ Podrazik For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/desmoines