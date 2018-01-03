WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY
Jan 3, 2018 @ 10:29 AM 
...Another Bout of Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight into
Thursday...

.Another round of bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are
forecast late tonight into Thursday morning of much of central
Iowa. Expect temperatures to plummet into the single digits and
lower teens below zero late tonight with light northwest winds.
This combination will result in wind chill values ranging from 20
to near 30 below zero.


Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-
Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Carroll-Greene-Boone-
Story-Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-
Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-
Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,
Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy,
Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,
Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,
Cedar Falls, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama,
Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard,
Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell,
Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham,
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa,
Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Mount Ayr, Lamoni,
Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville,
and Bloomfield
346 AM CST Wed Jan 3 2018

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will
  cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
  Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below
  zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.

