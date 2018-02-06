Whaley receives maximum sentence for second-degree murder

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced up to 50 years in prison on a charge of second-degree murder.

61-year-old Larry Whaley was found guilty back in December in the December 2016 death of 19-year-old Samantha Teeter. Prosecutors said Whaley shot Teeter in the head through his apartment door in southeastern Mason City.

Whaley claimed he fired into the door because he believed two people he knew were breaking into his apartment, with Teeter not being one of those two people and her death being an accident.

Whaley on Tuesday received the maximum sentence for second-degree murder. With it being a Class B forcible felony, he must serve at least 70-percent of the sentence, or 35 years, before being eligible for parole.