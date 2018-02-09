Wellmark to sell Iowa Affordable Care Act insurance in 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans to sell health insurance policies compliant with the federal Affordable Care Act in Iowa next year.

The company announced Thursday plans to offer polices as long as there aren’t any significant changes to the 2010 law also known as Obamacare.

Wellmark, the state’s largest health insurer, announced last April it would stop selling ACA plans because of high costs, an uncertain future and the loss of $90 million over three years. It insured 21,400 individuals.

On Thursday the company said it believes the individual market can be functional again.

Minnesota-based Medica is the only company selling ACA-compliant polices statewide this year.

About 72,000 Iowans buy health insurance on the individual market.