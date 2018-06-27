Wednesday June 27th Local Sports

CLEAR LAKE — #7/1A Newman needed nine innings to beat Clear Lake 6-5 at Lions Field last night, as you heard on KRIB. Lily Castle was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer while Paige Leininger had a three-hit night for the Knights, who scored the winning run when Maria Determan drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the ninth. Newman improves to 25-5 on the season and will host Bishop Garrigan tonight. Clear Lake drops to 9-12 with the loss and will travel to St. Edmond tonight.

— other softball last night

Charles City 11, Oelwein 0 (6); Charles City 12, Oelwein 0 (4)

North Union 8, Northwood-Kensett 1

Bishop Garrigan 10, Osage 0

Forest City 8, West Hancock 5

Hampton-Dumont 12, Aplington-Parkersburg 0 (3)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

CLEAR LAKE — Nathan Tofte struck out 11 as part of a five-hit shutout as Clear Lake beat Hampton-Dumont 7-0 last night at Lions Field in Clear Lake to stay on top of the North Central Conference. Tofte was 3-for-4 from the plate, while Chase Stuver and Austin Warnke both knocked in a pair of runs for the Lions, who improve to 15-9 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Clear Lake travels to St. Edmond tonight.

FOREST CITY — Nate Lassise had three hits and three RBI while Jake Rood also knocked in three as Mason City beat Spirit Lake 13-3 in five innings on Tuesday in Forest City. Yesterday’s game was the completion of a suspended game from May 25th. Harrison Nagel pitched four innings to pick up the win. Mason City is 9-15 on the season and will host Dowling tonight at Roosevelt Field.

— other high school baseball last night

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7

North Union 5, Northwood-Kensett 1

Lake Mills 5, Belmond-Klemme 4

CAL 5, Janesville 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez matched a career high with four RBIs, Avisail Garcia hit his first homer since returning from the disabled list last week and the Chicago White Sox came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Yoan Moncada drove in a run with a triple and scored as the White Sox won for the third time in four games following an eight-game losing streak. Reynaldo Lopez (3-5) lasted 6 1/3 innings for the win in a contest that began after a delay of 1 hour, 48 minutes because of heavy rain.

Ehire Adrianza hit a solo shot and drove in two runs, and Brian Dozier also went deep for Minnesota.

Minnesota’s Lance Lynn (5-6) seemed to be cruising with a 4-2 lead in a seventh straight solid start, but slipped on the wet grass while fielding Matt Davidson’s soft grounder leading off the bottom of sixth. Leury Garcia and Kevan Smith followed with singles to load the bases, prompting manager Paul Molitor to bring in reliever Ryan Pressly.

Pressly walked Tim Anderson to force in a run. Sanchez put the White Sox ahead for the first time when he lined a single off Taylor Rogers with two outs that drove in two.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 32 points, Sylvia Fowles added 28 points and 17 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 91-79 for their fifth straight win Tuesday night.

The Lynx (8-6) took the lead for good with an 11-0 run early in the first quarter and kept it in double digits after a 15-3 run early in the third. The Storm (10-5) had an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to 87-77 but were unable to get within single digits in the final minutes.

Breanna Stewart entered the game averaging a league-leading 21.9 points and finished with 27 for Seattle. She made 10 of 14 from the field, including all three of her 3-point attempts, and 4 of 5 from the foul line.

Natasha Howard, who was traded from the Lynx to the Storm in the offseason, received her 2017 WNBA Championship ring before the contest.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have hired Tom Kurvers as assistant general manager.

The Wild announced Kurvers’ hiring on Tuesday. He joins the team after spending the last 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he was senior adviser to Tampa Bay’s general manager the last seven years.

Before joining the Lightning, Kurvers spent 11 seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes, including three as director of player personnel.

The former University of Minnesota Duluth defenseman won the 1986 Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens.

He totaled 421 points (93-328) and 350 penalty minutes in 659 career NHL games during 11 seasons with Montreal, Buffalo, New Jersey, Toronto, Vancouver, the New York Islanders and Anaheim. He was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round of the 1981 NHL Entry Draft.