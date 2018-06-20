Wednesday June 20th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had two go-ahead hits, including an RBI single that launched a four-run eighth inning for the Minnesota Twins in a 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Robby Scott (0-1), just recalled from Triple-A to make his season debut, relieved Chris Sale to start the eighth and walked the first two batters. Joe Kelly entered, and Escobar’s one-out line drive bounced in front of Jackie Bradley Jr. and skipped past the center fielder for an error as two runs scored. Robbie Grossman broke the game open with a two-run triple.

The late surge masked a classic pitching duel between Sale and Jose Berrios, the six-time All-Star against the budding ace. Sale retired the first 14 batters he faced before Ehire Adrianza’s soft roller to Rafael Devers at third base went for an infield single.

The Twins were mostly out of sorts against Sale, with bewildered players complaining to home plate umpire Jeff Nelson about the size of his strike zone. They fell behind on a two-out home run by Devers in the sixth off Berrios.

— high school baseball last night

Newman 9, Waterloo Columbus 1

St. Ansgar 12, Clear Lake 0 (5)

West Fork 8, Hampton-Dumont 7

Nashua-Plainfield 2, Central Springs 0

Osage 10, Belmond-Klemme 0 (5)

Garrigan 14, North Iowa 7

Denver 9, Forest City 3

Northwood-Kensett 13, Riceville 9

— high school softball last night

Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Clear Lake 3

Central Springs 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Osage 6, Belmond-Klemme 5

St. Ansgar 12, GHV 0

Charles City 11, St. Ansgar 1

Garrigan 9, North Iowa 5

Hampton-Dumont 8, West Fork 1

Northwood-Kensett 10, Riceville 2

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa All-American wrestler Sam Stoll has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot in the knee.

Iowa City police said say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim who showed up at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation found he was shot by mistake in a residence and that several other people were present.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Iowa athletics officials were gathering information on the incident.

Stoll placed fifth as a heavyweight at the NCAA Championships in March. He has one more season of eligibility remaining.

IOWA CITY — A year ago Nate Stanley was competing to become Iowa’s starting quarterback. This summer the Wisconsin native is focused on individual improvement as he prepares for his junior season.

Stanley says in many ways summer workouts are more of a physical challenge than in-season practices.

Stanley passed for more than 2400 yards, 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says that experience has been a plus.

Iowa opens the season at home on September 1st against Northern Illinois.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will have 18 days of training camp practices open to the public at their new headquarters this summer, more than what they had previously at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

The Vikings announced their schedule on Tuesday, with rookies taking the field at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan starting on July 24. The first full-squad workout is July 28, with a night practice set for Aug. 4 at TCO Stadium on the suburban campus. The final on-field opportunity for fans to watch is Aug. 16, the second day of joint workouts with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There will be no charge for general admission, but the free tickets must be reserved online in advance with a maximum of four passes and two days.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 21, Sylvia Fowles added 19 points and 17 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 91-83 on Tuesday night.

The Lynx (5-6) made all eight of their free throws in the final 1:11 to hold off a late charge from the Wings (5-5).

Minnesota jumped in front early with 12 straight points and led 25-10 in the first quarter. The Wings closed within nine before the end of the period, but the Lynx pushed the lead back to double digits early in the second quarter and kept it there until the final two minutes of the game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith’s 3-pointer with 20.7 seconds left cut the deficit to 87-83 after the Wings had trailed by as many as 21. Diggins-Smith finished with 17 points and Liz Cambage added 16 points and nine boards.

For the defending champion Lynx, the victory was the second time this season that they have won back-to-back games.

DES MOINES — A total of 70 athletes who took part in the Rio Olympics in 2016 will be in Des Moines this week for the USA Outdoor Track and Field championships. It is the third time Des Moines has hosted the event.

That’s Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon. Thirteen current American record holders and two world record holders are part of the field.

The competition in Drake Stadium begins Thursday afternoon.