Wednesday July 25th Local Sports

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Berrios and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Berrios (10-7) allowed four hits, three of them singles, in seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine to win for the second time in three starts. Trevor Hildenberger worked the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for the Twins, who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak.

Escobar went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored twice. His double in the sixth was his major league-leading 37th. Esocbar homered off John Axford in the eighth, his 15th.

Blue Jays rookie left-hander Ryan Borucki (0-2) retired the first 10 batters he faced before Eddie Rosario and Brian Dozier hit back-to-back singles in the fourth. Borucki retired the next two batters to end the threat.

Toronto left fielder Teoscar Hernandez dropped Joe Mauer’s fly ball to begin the sixth for a two-base error. Mauer advanced on a grounder and scored on Dozier’s sacrifice fly.

Escobar and Robbie Grossman followed with consecutive doubles, making it 2-0.

Called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his fifth career start, Borucki allowed two runs — none earned — and six hits in six innings. He has received 10 runs of support over his five outings. Eight of those runs came in a July 13 start at Boston, a game Toronto won 13-7.

Toronto infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2 for 4, matching Al Woods’ 1977 Blue Jays record with his seventh straight multihit game.

DES MOINES — State Baseball

== 3A quarterfinals Tuesday

#3 Davenport Assumption 5, Bondurant-Farrar 0

#6 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 3, #5 Solon 2 (8 innings)

#7 Waverly Shell Rock 8, #4 Carlisle 5

#1 Harlan 5, Boone 4

== 4A quarterfinals Wednesday

11:00 — #10 Valley West Des Moines (27-15) vs #8 Waukee (29-11)

1:30 — #1 Johnston (34-5) vs Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17)

5:00 — North Scott (28-10) vs Western Dubuque (33-9)

7:30 — #2 Urbandale (33-6) vs Marshalltown (20-18)

CHICAGO — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he is ready for the talking to be over the preseason practice to begin. Ferentz addressed Big Ten Media Day in Chicago and big things are expected from quarterback Nate Stanley, only the second junior Ferentz has taken to Media Day.

Ferentz says Stanley is also the second junior he has had be elected a captain.

The biggest hole on offense is at center where James Daniels left early for the NFL. Senior Keegan Render moved over to center during spring drills.

Iowa has found success with a number of players who moved to a different position in college. Senior defensive end Parker Hesse (hess-ee) was a quarterback and linebacker as a standout at Waukon.

Junior tight end Noah Fant has received plenty of preseason recognition and Ferentz says he continues to make progress.

The Hawkeyes open September first at home against Northern Illinois.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have canceled their training camp practice on Friday so the team can attend the memorial service for offensive line coach Tony Sparano, who died unexpectedly of a heart condition .

The Vikings announced the cancellation on Tuesday, two days after the 56-year-old’s death. Sparano died of arteriosclerotic heart disease, or hardening of the arteries, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

The service will take place in the Twin Cities area, where Sparano and his wife moved in 2016 when he was hired by the Vikings. The team had only one workout scheduled for Friday morning for rookies and other selected players. The entire squad will have its first full practice of training camp together on Saturday.

Instead of flowers, the Sparano family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have a museum for their new headquarters.

Fans with tickets to training camp practices can visit the shrine to the team’s 57-year history, beginning on Wednesday. After camp is over, the museum on the sprawling site in Eagan will be open to the public for an admission fee.

In addition to interactive exhibits telling stories of coaches, players, seasons and games, hundreds of artifacts have been assembled from fans and former players among others. Jim Marshall’s shoulder pads are on a shelf near an original turnstile from Metropolitan Stadium. The ball from the “Minneapolis Miracle” playoff game victory in January is affixed to a wall, sticking out from a large photograph of Stefon Diggs making the last-second catch.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Maya Moore made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 15 seconds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 85-82 on Tuesday night.

New York tied it at 80-all with 41.7 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B. Moore missed a long jumper but got the offensive rebound and was fouled far from the basket with 13.9 to go. Moore made both free throws, added two more at 3.2 seconds and New York guard Bria Hartley was short on a long heave at the buzzer.

Seimone Augustus added 14 points as all five starters for the Lynx (15-10) scored in double figures. Moore was held to 12 points on 3-of-15 shooting and Rebekkah Brunson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Lindsay Whalen took over sole possession of 14th on the WNBA’s steals list.

Tina Charles scored 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Liberty (7-18). Zahui B. added 15 points and Kiah Stokes passed Sue Wicks (1997-02) to become New York’s franchise leader in blocked shots with 156.