Wednesday April 11th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi grinded through six innings for his first win with Minnesota, leadoff man Brian Dozier walked a career-high four times and the Twins beat the Houston Astros 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Odorizzi (1-0) struggled with control on another cold night in Minnesota but eventually settled in during his first home start since being acquired from Tampa Bay in February. He allowed a run on five walks and five hits.

Minnesota took advantage of Dallas Keuchel’s control problems to scratch across three runs in the first two innings. Keuchel (0-2) gave up three runs, five hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out six and left after 101 pitches.

Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his second save.

Joe Mauer had two walks and two hits for Minnesota. He drew a bases-loaded walk from Keuchel in the second. It’s the second straight start Kuechel has walked four batters.

Odorizzi had all five of his walks in the first three innings. He gave up two hits in the fifth but picked off Bregman at first and got Carlos Correa to ground into an inning-ending double play.

MASON CITY – NIACC sophomore Brandon Williamson was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference pitcher of the week for the week of April 2-8.

Williamson, a left-hander from Welcome, Minn., tossed a complete-game four-hitter with a career-best 12 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over DMACC on Saturday.

Williamson (4-3) has 51 strikeouts with 20 walks and a 3.96 earned run average in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

Williamson, who has signed with Michigan State, ranks seventh on NIACC’s career strikeout list with 98.

It is the third time this season that a NIACC player has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference player of the week. Fox Leum earned the player of week honor for the week of Feb. 19-25 and Kamrin Arons was the player of the week for the week of March 26-April 2.

NIACC returns to action Wednesday with a doubleheader against the Loras College Junior Varsity in Dubuque. The Trojans will also play a twinbill against Clarke College on Thursday in Peosta and are slated to play a four-game series at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids on Saturday and Sunday.

CEDAR FALLS — With more bad weather in the forecast Northern Iowa is looking at the possibility of moving this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference series against Loyola to the UNI-Dome. Heavy rain is expected for Saturday and there is a chance of snow on Sunday.

Cedar Falls received nearly half a foot of snow last weekend.

“The way it has been working for us is we get out there and get it ready and then all of a sudden it freezes and snows again”, said Panther coach Ryan Jacobs. “We want to have a back up plan with the dome so that if the weather does not cooperate we can move inside and get our three game series in.”

The Panthers were scheduled to host Iowa State in a non-conference game on Wednesday. That game has been moved inside the UNI-Dome and pushed back to Thursday evening at 7 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa football program may not reside in a hotbed of five star talent but recruiting coordinator Kelvin Bell says the Hawkeyes have something to sell that most other programs can’t offer and that is stability. Kirk Ferentz is entering his 20th season as head coach and during that time the Hawkeyes have had only three offensive coordinators and just two defensive coordinators.

Bell says that stability is evidenced by his own recruiting story when he came to Iowa from Mississippi.

Bell says while NFL prospects like Josh Jackson and James Daniels can help on the recruiting trail it is more about how they developed into standout players.

Bell says recruiting is often about things that can’t be measured.

Iowa wraps up spring drills on April 20th

UNDATED (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have the second-best record in the NHL, the breakthrough season their ardent fans have been waiting for since the franchise arrived in 2011. The Jets start the first round against Central Division rival Minnesota at home, where they have the best home record in the league. The one clear edge the Wild have in this series is with experience in the playoffs, making their sixth consecutive appearance. Game 1 is on Wednesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The X Games will remain in Minneapolis through 2020.

ESPN and Minneapolis officials announced a two-year extension agreement Tuesday to keep the extreme-sport event at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The summer X Games took place at the Minnesota Vikings’ indoor stadium for the first time last year and are returning this year.

X Games vice president Tim Reed says the event’s first year in Minneapolis “proved what an incredible fan experience X Games at U.S. Bank Stadium can offer,” and that organizers are “excited to build on that success over the next three years.”

This year’s event will feature four days of skateboard, BMX, Moto X and Harley-Davidson flat track competition at the downtown Minneapolis stadium on July 19-22. Tickets are now available at XGames.com.