WEATHER UPDATE — Winter Weather Advisories added to listening area, Blizzard & Winter Storm Warnings in NW part of listening area
Jan 21, 2018 @ 2:44 PM

Cerro Gordo and Wright counties are now under a Winter Weather Advisory from early Monday morning to Midnight Monday night

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Mitchell County from early Monday morning to Midnight Monday night

A Winter Storm Warning are still in effect for Worth, Hancock, and Freeborn counties from early Monday morning to Midnight Monday night

A Blizzard Warning is in now in effect for Winnebago and Kossuth counties from early Monday morning to Midnight Monday night.

