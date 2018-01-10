WEATHER UPDATE — Winter Storm Warning issued for majority of area

…Snow and Blowing Snow Expected Late Tonight into Thursday…

.A strong winter storm system is forecast to produce snow and

potent winds to the area late tonight into Thursday. A wintry mix

of precipitation is anticipated to quickly transition to snow

late tonight and continue to transition Thursday morning. The

combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may

produce poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions.

Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-

Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Crawford-

Carroll-Greene-Audubon-

Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,

Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City,

Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City,

Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Sac City,

Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City,

Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Denison,

Carroll, Jefferson, Audubon, and Exira

208 PM CST Wed Jan 10 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. The mixed

precipitation will change to all snow by Thursday morning. Plan

on very difficult travel conditions, including during the

morning commute on Thursday as quickly dropping temperatures

produce rapid freezing on area roads and highways. In addition,

significant reductions to visibility are expected from falling

and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and

ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause

widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction

below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little

as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or

impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

==============

Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Winona-Fillmore-Clark-Trempealeau-Jackson-

Including the cities of Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,

Winona, Preston, Neillsville, Arcadia, Whitehall,

and Black River Falls

207 PM CST Wed Jan 10 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5

inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central Iowa, northeast Iowa,

southeast Minnesota, central Wisconsin and west central

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.