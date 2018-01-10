WEATHER UPDATE — Winter Storm Warning issued for majority of area

…Snow and Blowing Snow Expected Late Tonight into Thursday…
.A strong winter storm system is forecast to produce snow and
potent winds to the area late tonight into Thursday. A wintry mix
of precipitation is anticipated to quickly transition to snow
late tonight and continue to transition Thursday morning. The
combination of accumulating snowfall and the strong winds may
produce poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions.
Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Pocahontas-
Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Crawford-
Carroll-Greene-Audubon-
Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,
Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City,
Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City,
Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Sac City,
Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City,
Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Denison,
Carroll, Jefferson, Audubon, and Exira
208 PM CST Wed Jan 10 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. The mixed
precipitation will change to all snow by Thursday morning. Plan
on very difficult travel conditions, including during the
morning commute on Thursday as quickly dropping temperatures
produce rapid freezing on area roads and highways. In addition,
significant reductions to visibility are expected from falling
and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Iowa.
* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause
widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction
below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little
as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or
impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
==============
Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Winona-Fillmore-Clark-Trempealeau-Jackson-
Including the cities of Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,
Winona, Preston, Neillsville, Arcadia, Whitehall,
and Black River Falls
207 PM CST Wed Jan 10 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the morning commute on Thursday. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5
inches, are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central Iowa, northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota, central Wisconsin and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.