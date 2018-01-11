WEATHER UPDATE — Winter Storm Warning continues for several counties, some downgraded

These are the latest weather statements as of 4:50 AM

Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Calhoun-

Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-

Including the cities of Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,

Hampton, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,

Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Carroll, Jefferson,

Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey,

and Atlantic

309 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. The mixed

precipitation will change to all snow by Thursday morning. Plan

on very difficult travel conditions, including during the

morning commute on Thursday as quickly falling temperatures

produce rapid freezing on area roads and highways. In addition,

significant reductions to visibility are expected from falling

and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and

ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause

widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction

below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind chills

of 20 to 20 below may cause frostbite in as little as 30

minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or

impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

======================

Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Sac-Crawford-

Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,

Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City,

Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early,

and Denison

309 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for portions of northern and northwest Iowa,

which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm

Warning has been cancelled. The heaviest snow has shifted slightly

to the southeast. Conditions will still be poor at times today.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road

conditions, including a difficult morning commute on Thursday as

quickly falling temperatures lead to rapid freezing on roads and

highways. In addition, significant reductions in visibility from

falling and blowing snow will occur. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 3 inches are expected.

* WHERE…A small portion of northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will

cause widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills

as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as

30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

========================================

Mitchell-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Taylor-Buffalo-

Including the cities of Osage, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester,

Austin, Medford, and Alma

339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect

until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been

cancelled.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions today.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and north

central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that

periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel

difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited

visibilities…and use caution while driving.

===========================

Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Winona-Fillmore-Clark-Trempealeau-Jackson-

Including the cities of Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,

Winona, Preston, Neillsville, Arcadia, Whitehall,

and Black River Falls

339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and

central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…through 6 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

=============================