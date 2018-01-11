WEATHER UPDATE — Winter Storm Warning continues for several counties, some downgraded

These are the latest weather statements as of 4:50 AM
Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Calhoun-
Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-
Including the cities of Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,
Hampton, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,
Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Carroll, Jefferson,
Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey,
and Atlantic
309 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. The mixed
precipitation will change to all snow by Thursday morning. Plan
on very difficult travel conditions, including during the
morning commute on Thursday as quickly falling temperatures
produce rapid freezing on area roads and highways. In addition,
significant reductions to visibility are expected from falling
and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of west central into north central Iowa.
* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause
widespread blowing and drifting snow with visibility reduction
below one half mile common on Thursday morning. Cold wind chills
of 20 to 20 below may cause frostbite in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice are expected. This will make travel very hazardous or
impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
======================
Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Sac-Crawford-
Including the cities of Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills,
Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City,
Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early,
and Denison
309 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for portions of northern and northwest Iowa,
which is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm
Warning has been cancelled. The heaviest snow has shifted slightly
to the southeast. Conditions will still be poor at times today.
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on slippery road
conditions, including a difficult morning commute on Thursday as
quickly falling temperatures lead to rapid freezing on roads and
highways. In addition, significant reductions in visibility from
falling and blowing snow will occur. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 3 inches are expected.
* WHERE…A small portion of northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…3 AM to 6 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills
as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as
30 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling
from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.
========================================
Mitchell-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-Taylor-Buffalo-
Including the cities of Osage, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester,
Austin, Medford, and Alma
339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect
until 6 PM CST this evening. The Winter Storm Warning has been
cancelled.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions today.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and north
central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…through 6 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that
periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel
difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited
visibilities…and use caution while driving.
===========================
Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Winona-Fillmore-Clark-Trempealeau-Jackson-
Including the cities of Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,
Winona, Preston, Neillsville, Arcadia, Whitehall,
and Black River Falls
339 AM CST Thu Jan 11 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the morning commute. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and
central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…through 6 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
=============================