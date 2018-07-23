Volunteers provide food, care also in wake of Iowa tornadoes
By KGLO News
Jul 23, 2018 @ 6:19 AM
The top of the Marshall County Courthouse now sits beside the building (Radio Iowa)

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Businesses, groups and volunteers are pitching in to provide more than cleanup in the wake of tornadoes that destroyed buildings, trees and vehicles in central Iowa last week.

In Marshalltown, a city of 27,000 that was hardest hit, a meatpacking plant provided hot meals to those in need at the local YMCA on Saturday. The Times-Republican reports that the Animal Rescue League was working with Marshall County Emergency Management and a local veterinary clinic to care for any animals following the tornado Thursday that devastated parts of downtown.

The Marshalltown tornado was among a flurry of unexpected twisters that swept through central Iowa on Thursday, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities, including Pella and Bondurant.

