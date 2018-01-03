UPDATE — WIND CHILL ADVISORY COVERS ENTIRE KGLO NEWS LISTENING AREA TONIGHT TO THURSDAY MORNING

Updates our previous advisory adding Mitchell and Floyd counties in Iowa.

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun- Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Carroll-Greene-Boone- Story-Marshall-Tama-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair- Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello- Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda, Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield 1124 AM CST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Much of Central Iowa. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/desmoines

===========================

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau- Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 207 PM CST Wed Jan 3 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into central Wisconsin * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 10 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills will occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.