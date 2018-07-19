Update to be given on Mason City downtown project

MASON CITY — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors tomorrow will get an update on the status of the Mason City downtown project that’s part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act.

The board has delayed approval on the project, hoping the final decisions on the hotel’s financing would be completed. G8 Development of San Diego California is proposing to construct a hotel in the eastern portion of the Southbridge Mall main parking lot.

The city’s Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse told KGLO News that as of Tuesday night, the city had not received any paperwork from G8 regarding the approval of financing for the hotel.

The hotel is a key component of the project, which requires a significant private investment. The development also includes the addition of a convention center complex to Music Man Square, a skywalk connecting the hotel to Music Man Square, a new ice arena and multi-purpose center in Southbridge Mall where the old JC Penney location is, as well as a performing arts pavilion on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The board meets tomorrow in Des Moines at the IEDA offices at 9:30.