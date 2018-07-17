UPDATE — Mason City police say call regarding an assault was a prank

MASON CITY — Mason City police say the call regarding an assault of a female in a local park appears to be part of a possible statewide prank.

Chief Jeff Brinkley says police received a call shortly after 6:35 Monday night for assistance to East Park, where a female caller reported she had been assaulted and was severely injured.

The caller said her location was near a path and she needed immediate help. Responding officers completed a thorough search of East Park and also later checked West Park after receiving some additional information, but with no success of finding anyone.

Brinkley says further investigation revealed that several law enforcement agencies in Iowa had received a nearly identical call at some point on Monday.

Brinkley says it’s important to let the public know that their response to this incident consumed significant public safety resources who were unavailable for response to other emergencies while they were deployed to this incident. He says they are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about it to contact the police department at 421-3636.