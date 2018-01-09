UPDATE — Manly police now saying foul play not suspected in daycare death

MANLY — Police are now saying foul play is not suspected in the death of a seven-month-old at an in-home daycare late last month in Manly.

On Monday, Manly Police Chief Aaron Pals in a news release said Worth County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call for a baby not breathing at 131 South Grant Street at about 3 o’clock on the afternoon of December 28th. First responders performed CPR on the infant, who was later transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Pals had said the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Human Services were investigating the incident. An updated press release issued on Tuesday morning stated that foul play was not suspected.