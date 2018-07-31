UnityPoint Health reveals email attack that impacts information of thousands of Iowans

DES MOINES — UnityPoint Health is sending out letters to patients about an email “phishing” attack that may have compromised their personal information.

UnityPoint says the fraudulent emails were disguised to appear to have come from a trusted executive within the organization. The phishing emails tricked some employees into providing their confidential sign-in information which gave attackers access to their internal email accounts between March 14th and April 3rd of this year.

Those email accounts contained various information on patients that included their Social Security numbers and may have included credit card and bank information as well.

Unity Point says it has had not reports of misuse of the information, but they are offering free credit monitoring to those impacted by the information breach.

Unity Point says around 960-thousand Iowans are getting the letters about the phishing attack.

UnityPoint’s facilities include: Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge as well as other clinics and medical facilities in the Fort Dodge area; Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines; Allen Hospital in Waterloo