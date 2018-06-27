Two week jail sentence for man accused of making threat in Mason City hospital

MASON CITY — A Steamboat Rock man who made a threat at a Mason City hospital earlier this year has been sentenced to two weeks in jail.

Police responded on the night of March 13th to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for a report of a disorderly man who had threatened staff, saying he was going to “shoot up the place” because people were being allowed to see his wife while she was a patient at the hospital.

Police were not able to locate the man that night, with Alonzo Hill being arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department the next day.

Hill pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment and was sentenced on Monday by Judge Lawrence Jahn to a year in jail with all but 14 days suspended. He was also placed on one year probation.