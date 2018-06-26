Tuesday June 26th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake only needed one hit, taking advantage of three Webster City errors on their way to a 3-0 win last night at Lions Field to capture the lead in the North Central Conference baseball race, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, and with the KRIB mobile app. Jackson Hamlin picked up the win, going 6-and-two-thirds innings, striking out four, only giving up two hits, two walks and a hit batsman. Clear Lake scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the first when Zach Lester singled, stole second and third, and then came home when Nathan Tofte reached on a wild pitch strikeout. Clear Lake then scored in the fifth when Mitchell Raber scored on a wild throw off an Austin Warnke bunt. The Lions’ final run came when Lester reached by error, and then when he tried to steal third, the throw from catcher Jordan Tanner was off the mark, allowing him to score. Clear Lake’s defense was also key as they turned three double plays in the contest. Webster City left-handed ace Max Hackbarth suffered his first loss in over two years, despite striking out 11. Clear Lake is now 7-1 in the conference and 14-9 overall and will host Hampton-Dumont tonight. Webster City drops to 8-2 in the league and 12-3 overall.

FORT DODGE — After dropping their cross-town rivalry on Sunday, Mason City High bounced back with a doubleheader split at Fort Dodge last night. The Mohawks took the opener 5-1, with Dylan Miller picking up a complete game win on the mound, striking out six. Miller helped his own cause with three hits and two runs batted in. Fort Dodge took the nightcap 1-0, with the Dodgers scoring in the bottom of the 7th to win it. Jake Rood struck out seven in four innings while Harrison Nagel struck out five in two innings. Mason City is 8-15 on the season and will face Spirit Lake later this afternoon in Forest City.

— other baseball

Newman 13, North Union 3 (6)

St. Ansgar 5, Rockford 2

Belmond-Klemme 4, West Fork 0

Lake Mills 6, Central Springs 3

Garrigan 4, Northwood-Kensett 2

Forest City 12, Eagle Grove 8 (5)

GHV 3, North Butler 0

Hampton-Dumont 7, Humboldt 4

Nashua-Plainfield 9, North Iowa 3

— high school softball last night

Webster City 11, Clear Lake 2

Newman 3, North Union 2

Fort Dodge 14-7, Mason City 3-1

Central Springs 15, Lake Mills 0 (3)

Osage 10, West Hancock 0 (5)

Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Iowa 1

Rockford 2, St. Ansgar 1

West Fork 10, Belmond-Klemme 0 (5)

Garrigan 11, Northwood-Kensett 3

Eagle Grove 6, Forest City 2

Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont 0

North Butler 9, GHV 6