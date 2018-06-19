Tuesday June 19th Local Sports

— high school baseball last night

Newman 11, West Fork 1

Johnston 3, Mason City High 3

Forest City 7, Lake Mills 6 (12)

Eagle Grove 21, Northwood-Kensett 19

St. Ansgar 8, Central Springs 7

Garrigan 6, North Butler 0

GHV 11, West Hancock 5

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden — rained out

— high school softball last night

Newman 6, West Fork 3

Johnston 12-1, Mason City 2-0 (second game, 8 innings)

Central Springs 18, St. Ansgar 0

GHV 11, West Hancock 4

North Butler 2, Garrigan 1

Eagle Grove 7, Northwood-Kensett 6

North Union 8, North Iowa 0

Osage 12, Nashua-Plainfield 5

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden — rained out

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/18/18

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (20-1) LW #1

2. Lisbon (18-0) LW #3

3. North Linn (19-2) LW #2

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (13-2) LW #5

5. Alburnett (18-3) LW #6

6. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (17-5) LW #7

7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (16-5) LW #4

8. South Winneshiek (14-4) LW (X)

9. New London (13-2) LW (X)

10. Don Bosco (12-5) LW #10

Class 2A

1. Cascade (18-0) LW #1

2. Iowa City Regina (14-5) LW #2

3. Wilton (13-3) LW #3

4. Estherville Lincoln Central (14-2) LW #4

5. West Lyon (16-0) LW #5

6. Dyersville Beckman (13-8) LW #7

7. Van Meter (16-3) LW #6

8. Centerville (13-2) LW #8

9. New Hampton (17-3) LW #9

10. Monticello (12-3) LW (X)

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (17-5) LW #1

2. Sioux City Heelan (15-4) LW #2

3. Harlan (13-2) LW #3

4. Carlisle (15-4) LW #4

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-5) LW #8

6. Boone (11-3) LW #6

7. Solon (16-6) LW #5

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (15-3) LW #10

9. Decorah (10-3) LW #9

10. North Polk (13-4) LW (X)

Class 4A

1. Johnston (17-4) LW #2

2. Urbandale (13-4) LW #3

3. Dowling Catholic (15-4) LW#1

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (15-5) LW#4

5. Indianola (14-1) LW #5

6. Iowa City West (16-5) LW #6

7. North Scott (13-3) LW #7

8. Southeast Polk (16-6) LW (X)

9. WDM Valley (15-7) LW #8

10. Marshalltown (14-6) LW #9

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will induct former head coach Dennis Green into their Ring of Honor this season.

The Vikings announced Monday they’ll hold a halftime ceremony with Green’s family during their Sept. 23 game against Buffalo. Green died at age 67 in 2016.

His record over 10 seasons was 101-70, including eight trips to the playoffs. Only Bud Grant has more wins in franchise history. The Vikings won four division titles and reached the NFC championship game twice under his guidance, setting what was then the NFL single-season scoring record with 556 points in 1998.

Green was also credited with initiating a culture of regular community service by players on their Tuesdays off from practice during the season.

He’s the 24th member of the Vikings’ Ring of Honor .

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings’ public relations staff has won the Pete Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for excellence in dealing with the media.

The Vikings’ PR staff is the 29th Rozelle Award winner and earned the award for the first time in club history. Minnesota is the 15th different NFL organization to receive the honor since it was first awarded in 1990.

The Rozelle Award is named for the NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his career in sports as a publicist.

During the 2017 season, Minnesota’s PR staff consisted of Bob Hagan (executive director of public relations) along with Tom West (director of public relations), Jeff Anderson (executive director of communications), Jon Ekstrom (public relations manager) and Sam Newton (public relations assistant).

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The PGA Tour is putting Minnesota on its schedule for the first time under an agreement that elevates a PGA Tour Champions event.

The 3M Open Fund will start its seven-year deal next summer.

The 2019 dates for the 3M Open will not be announced until the PGA Tour reveals its full schedule in the coming weeks.

Minnesota has hosted the 3M Championship on the PGA Tour Champions since 1993, and the final event for seniors will be Aug. 3-5 with Paul Goydos as the defending champion. The PGA Tour event will be held on the same course, the TPC Twin Cities.

For years, the best golfers have come to Minnesota for big events, most recently the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in 2016. Hazeltine also hosted the PGA Championship in 2009 and 2002, and it held the 1970 U.S. Open won by Tony Jacklin.

The PGA Tour found room on the schedule for the 3M Open when the Houston Open announced it was moving to the fall starting in 2019.

Minnesota is known for its fervent support of golf, which extends to the U.S. Women’s Open in 2008 and the Solheim Cup in 2002, both at Interlachen.

Pro Links Sports will manage the 3M Open.

That gives the PGA Tour two new markets next year that were not on the schedule this season. The tour previously announced that Quicken Loans would be the title sponsor of a new tournament in Detroit next year.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm has added James Kane to his staff as an assistant.

Prohm announced the hiring of Kane, a former assistant of his at Murray State, on Monday.

Prohm, with Kane on his staff, led the Racers to a 104-29 record from 2011-15. Murray State reached the postseason three times, including the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2012.

Kane moved to Dayton after Prohm accepted the head coaching job with the Cyclones three years ago.

Iowa State finished 13-18 in 2017-18, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have been selected as a first-time host this fall of the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game.

The seventh annual event, featuring the top 40 U.S.-born prospects eligible for the 2019 draft, will be played on Sept. 19 at Xcel Energy Center. The announcement was made by USA Hockey on Monday. Four of the first six contests were held in Buffalo, New York. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia each hosted one, too.

Final rosters for this year’s game will be chosen in August. According to USA Hockey, 127 players who have participated in the past have been drafted in the NHL, including 30 first-rounders. The state of Minnesota has produced six of them: Casey Mittelstadt, Kieffer Bellows, Brock Boeser, Riley Tufte, Ryan Poehling and Jake Oettinger.