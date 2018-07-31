Tuesday July 31st Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mitch Garver drove in the winning run with a one-out double in the ninth inning for Minnesota, capping a 5-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night after the Twins traded two more players before the game.

Jose Ramirez hit two home runs to match Boston’s J.D. Martinez for the most in the majors with 32, but the Indians couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead.

Miguel Sano, who hit an RBI single earlier and went 2-for-3 for his first hits in the majors since June 12, drew a walk to start the ninth against Neil Ramirez (0-1). Jake Cave advanced pinch-runner Ehire Adrianza with a sacrifice bunt, and Garver delivered the deep drive to left-center field to trigger an infield celebration from a weary Twins team.

Fernando Rodney (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out Yonder Alonso with runners at second and third.

The Twins cut their deficit behind the Indians in the AL Central to eight games, not nearly close enough for the front office to halt the sell-off of expiring contracts with an eye toward the future two-thirds of the way through this disappointing season. Eduardo Escobar, who thrived at third base while Sano was out, and reliever Ryan Pressly were dealt for prospects on Friday. Then reliever Zach Duke and starter Lance Lynn were shipped for more minor leaguers on Monday.

Ervin Santana pitched at home for the first time this season, just his second turn since completing rehabilitation for a middle finger that was slow to heal from surgery in February. He got one out in the sixth before being removed, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks.

Santana gave up both of Ramirez’s homers and another solo shot by Yan Gomes.

Jorge Polanco’s two-run single in the fifth against Shane Bieber put the Twins in front, but Santana lost the lead when Cave made an ill-advised dive for a sinking line drive by Alonso to center field that went for an RBI double to score Edwin Encarnacion from first base with one out. Cave recoiled in anger in his pose on the ground as Eddie Rosario retrieved the ball behind him.

Bieber allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The disappointing Minnesota Twins have traded right-hander Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees for first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin and right-handed pitching prospect Luis Rijo.

Minnesota will send $2 million to the Yankees as part of Monday’s deal to cover half of the $4 million remaining in Lynn’s $12 million salary.

The 31-year-old Lynn was 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins, walking 62 and striking out 100 in 102 1/3 innings. He is likely to become a long reliever with the Yankees to replace Adam Warren, who was traded to Seattle on Monday.

Lynn also joins Luis Cessa as insurance for a starting rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, Sonny Gray and newly acquired J.A. Happ.

Austin, 26, made his major league debut against Tampa Bay in August 2016, combining with Aaron Judge to become the first teammates to homer in their first major league at-bats in the same game.

But Austin never became a regular with the Yankees. He hit .223 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 121 at-bats for New York this year and .247 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 97 at-bats with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The 19-year-old Rijo is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in five starts and two relief appearances this year for Class A Tampa and Staten Island, and rookie level Pulaski.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have added to their bullpen by acquiring left-handed reliever Zach Duke from the Minnesota Twins for a pair of minor leaguers.

Seattle made a second move in a matter of days to bolster its relief corps. Seattle sent pitcher Chase De Jong and infielder Ryan Costello to the Twins on Monday, less than 24 hours before the non-waiver trade deadline.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said recently he was hoping to add another righty to the bullpen and pick up a left-handed reliever as well. He accomplished both by acquiring Sam Tuivailala from St. Louis late last week and then landing Duke. The Mariners are in the middle of the AL West and wild-card races.

The 35-year-old Duke is 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA in 45 appearances for the Twins. He has limited left-handed batters to a .237 average this season.

The Mariners will be Duke’s seventh team in the last six seasons. He signed with Minnesota in the offseason.

Minnesota made its third trade in three days. The Twins sent infielder Eduardo Escobar to Arizona and dealt reliever Ryan Pressly to Houston.

The 24-year-old De Jong started 21 games for Double-A Arkansas, going 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA. The 22-year-old Costello hit .266 with 70 RBIs for Class A Clinton.

To replace Duke on the 25-man roster, the Twins reinstated Addison Reed from the 10-day disabled list. He missed the last 16 games with right triceps tightness.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed right wing Matt Read to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal, which was done on Monday, will pay Read $650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Read has played his first seven NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, totaling 87 goals, 100 assists and 508 hits in 437 career games. In 30 playoff games, he has five goals and five assists.

The 32-year-old Read split last season between the Flyers and their AHL affiliate. He had a standout four-year college career for Bemidji State in Minnesota, helping lead the Beavers to their only NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2009.

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Speedway and the IndyCar series announced Monday that next year’s race in Newton will be at night.

The series says that the race will move back to a nighttime start “in response to overwhelming fan feedback.” The track will host an IndyCar race for the 13th year in a row on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Iowa will pair the IndyCar race with an ARCA stock car event the night before. The speedway will also host NASCAR Xfinity races on June 16 and July 27.

The NASCAR Truck Series will be Iowa’s season opener on June 15 of next year.

The track concluded its 2018 season on Saturday, when Christopher Bell beat Justin Allgaier for his third straight Xfinity series win.