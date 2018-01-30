Tuesday January 31st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Des Moines North — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden — girls 6:15, boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men vs. Minnesota — joined in progress after MCHS basketball

MASON CITY – It was a career night for Jaycob Payne and Gunnar Myers on Monday.

Payne scored a career-high 22 points and Myers scored a career-best 19 points to lead the NIACC men’s basketball team to a 76-66 victory over the Luther College Junior Varsity on Monday night in the NIACC gym.

Payne’s previous career best was 20 points against Ellsworth on January 24 and Myers career high was 12 against Northeast CC on December 1.

Payne also had nine rebounds and four assists. Myers collected six rebounds and added two blocked shots.

Also for the Trojans (13-7 overall), Orrington Hamilton scored 16 points and Nick Wurm scored 10 points.

NIACC, which led 33-28 at the half, outscored the Norse 43-38 in the second 20 minutes to claim its second straight win.

NIACC returns to action at home Wednesday in a conference contest against Iowa Lakes. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. in the NIACC gym.

— high school girls basketball last night

Forest City 68, Hampton-Dumont 40

Northwood-Kensett 45, Riceville 35

— high school boys basketball last night

Northwood-Kensett 47, Riceville 45

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 88, West Hancock 64

Forest City 67, Hampton-Dumont 31

DES MOINES — The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Iowa City, West (7) 12-2 96 1 2. Des Moines, Hoover 14-1 81 3 3. Des Moines, North (1) 14-2 73 5 4. Cedar Falls (1) 11-3 70 4 5. Pleasant Valley (1) 13-1 58 7 6. Waukee 14-2 45 8 7. Sioux City, East 12-2 43 2 8. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 12-3 29 9 9. Johnston 12-3 27 10 10. Dubuque, Hempstead 10-4 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Senior 7. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Epworth, Western Dubuque 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Oskaloosa (9) 15-1 99 1 2. Mount Pleasant 14-3 83 T3 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 11-4 78 2 4. Glenwood 14-2 65 5 5. Norwalk 14-2 59 T3 6. Spirit Lake 11-4 39 9 7. Charles City 13-2 37 8 8. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9-5 34 7 9. Harlan 12-3 22 6 10. Assumption, Davenport 7-8 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 6. West Delaware, Manchester 3. Winterset 2. South Tama County, Tama 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Western Christian, Hull (8) 16-0 96 1 2. Van Meter (2) 16-0 87 2 3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 18-0 80 3 4. Treynor 16-0 68 4 5. South Hamilton, Jewell 18-0 63 5 6. East Marshall, Le Grand 16-0 41 10 7. Sheldon 15-2 36 6 8. Aplington-Parkersburg 16-1 30 7 9. Wapello 16-1 14 NR 10. Sioux Center 13-4 13 T8

Others receiving votes: Northeast, Goose Lake 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4. Central Lee, Donnellson 3. Forest City 2. Rock Valley 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 19-0 98 1 2. Grand View Christian (2) 15-0 90 2 3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 16-0 82 3 4. Dunkerton 16-1 55 6 5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 15-2 44 4 (tie)Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14-2 44 7 7. George-Little Rock 12-5 26 5 8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10-6 23 9 (tie) Lynnville-Sully 14-3 23 8 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 14-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: South O’Brien, Paullina 10. Bedford 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Montezuma 4. New London 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. West Fork, Sheffield 1.

IOWA CITY — Iowa hosts Minnesota in Big Ten play tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa is 11-12 overall and 2-8 in the conference, while the Gophers have lost six of their last seven games and sit at 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten. Gopher head coach Richard Pitino says having six days between games is a good thing for his new-look team.

Pitino says Iowa has some talented players and will be a tough challenge.

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 8 o’clock. We’ll join the Iowa-Minnesota game in progress after Mason City High basketball tonight on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb will miss Wednesday’s game against West Virginia. Cyclone coach Steve Prohm says Weiler-Babb tweaked a knee injury that has bothered him all season in Saturday’s loss to Tennessee.

Prohm says Lindell Wigginton and Donovan Jackson will share the point guard duties.

The Cyclones are 11-9 overall.

DES MOINES — Drake coach Niko Medved says there is no panic as the Bulldogs prepare for Tuesday night’s game at home against Southern Illinois. Back-to-back losses to Loyola and Evansville knocked the Bulldogs out of the top spot in the Missouri Valley and they are now 6-4 in the league race.

Drake won at Southern in their first meeting but the Salukis come into this game riding a three game win streak.

Medved says the Saluki guards have played well during their winning streak.

Tipoff at the Knapp Center tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

ATLANTA (AP) — Kent Bazemore scored 22 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied after trailing by 11 in the third quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-100. Bazemore’s clutch 3 gave the Hawks a 99-96 lead they did not relinquish.