Tuesday April 17th Local Sports

MASON CITY — College baseball coaches are used to dealing with bad weather but North Iowa Area Community College coach Travis Hergert has never seen it this bad. Hergert has been involved in college coaching since 2004 and nearly two months into the season his NIACC team has yet to play a home game in Mason City.

Hergert says spring snow is not all that uncommon and points to a freak storm in May back in 2013. The difference is in past years to snow has rapidly melted.

Hergert says it is not only the games that have been postponed but also the conditions games are played in.

The Trojans are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday. Hergert says the good news is that if they can get a break in the weather they should be able to play their entire schedule.



Hergert has led the Trojans to three trips to the NJCAA Division II World Series in the last five years. They are 18-17 overall this season.

GURABO, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians are giving back to Puerto Rico with gifts of time and money. Before the teams start their two-game series in San Juan on Tuesday, several players spent the off day with kids in areas of the storm-ravaged island. Cleveland star Francisco Lindor went back to his first school in his hometown. Minnesota’s Jose Berrios visited a children’s hospital in San Juan with many of his teammates.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have rescheduled three games with the Chicago White Sox that were postponed by wintry weather.

The Twins set a straight doubleheader for June 5, when the White Sox return to Minnesota for what will now be a four-game series. The original game will start a half-hour after the makeup game is finished.

The White Sox will make a one-game stop on Aug. 20, what was an off day for both clubs. The Twins begin a two-game series in Chicago the following day.

Then the two teams will play a split doubleheader on Sept. 28, setting up a four-game series to finish the regular season.

The Twins beat the White Sox on Thursday, before the storm arrived and dropped 15 inches of snow on Minneapolis over the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multiyear contract extension.

The Vikings announced the deal on Monday, the first day of offseason workouts.

Kendricks has one year left on his rookie contract, after being drafted in the second round out of UCLA in 2015 and immediately becoming a starter on one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Kendricks has led the Vikings in total tackles in each of his first three seasons, becoming only the second player in franchise history to do so, joining Rip Hawkins.

Last year, Kendricks had a career-high 136 total tackles. He has two interception returns for touchdowns since entering the league plus 30 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hurries and 21 pass breakups.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is working on becoming more efficient next season. As a sophomore, Stanley had 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in leading the Hawkeyes to an 8-5 record. He is hoping to boost a completion percentage that finished at just under 56 percent.

Stanley is the established starter but he has been approaching spring drills as if he is competing for the job.

The Hawkeyes close out spring drills on Friday night.

DES MOINES — The NAIA Council of Presidents has voted to merge divisions for men’s and women’s basketball beginning in 2020. The NAIA has offered championships in division one and division two since 1992. Corey Westra is Commissioner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference which competes at the division two level.

The GPAC has enjoyed a run of success, especially in women’s basketball.

It also brings about a change in scholarships. Currently, division one teams may offer 11 scholarships in basketball and six for division two.

Basketball was the lone remaining sport in the NAIA offering multiple divisions. Football made a similar move two decades ago.

Westra says the plan is for 64-team tournament for the men and women. Graceland won the NAIA men’s division one tournament this past season.