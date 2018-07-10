Trial for Mason City man accused of manslaughter in Illinois delayed

OTTAWA ILLINOIS — There’s another delay in the involuntary manslaughter trial of a Mason City man who was accused of being involved in an altercation that killed an Illinois man.

43-year-old Mason Shannon and 22-year-old Joseph Brewer of Ottawa were charged in the death of 32-year-old Michael Castelli. Shannon and Brewer are accused of putting Castelli in a choke hold during a fight on July 20th of last year on the grounds of a commercial plant grower just northeast of Ottawa Illinois.

Shannon’s defense attorney has stated that Shannon and Castelli had been friends, but during that incident, Castelli showed up intoxicated, filled with rage, and was violent. He added that Castelli had super-human strength, which allowed him to break through zip ties the men tried to use to bind him. An autopsy showed Castelli had psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and alcohol in his system.

Shannon was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and was arrested in September in Cerro Gordo County. In late December, prosecutors upgraded the charge to first-degree murder, but a LaSalle County grand jury declined to indict Shannon for murder.

Shannon’s bench trial was scheduled to start on June 21st, but now has been delayed by what’s been called a logistical issue. It’s now scheduled to start on September 4th.