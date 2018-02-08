Trial delayed again for Mason City man accused of killing grandparents

MASON CITY — There’s another delay in the trial of a Mason City man accused of murdering his grandparents last year.

25-year-old Codie Matz was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart dead in their home at 327 27th Southwest on the morning of November 7th.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder approved a motion in December for Matz to undergo a competency examination after his lawyers said their client appeared to be suffering from visual hallucinations, paranoid delusions and was very confused. Online court records do not indicate that the results of the exam have been submitted to the court.

Matz’s trial was scheduled to start on February 20th, but District Judge Christopher Foy approved a continuance on Tuesday, rescheduling the trial for a March 27th start date.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.