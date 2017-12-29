Trial date scheduled for Mason City man accused of killing co-worker in Illinois

OTTAWA, ILLINOIS — The trial is set for a Mason City man accused of murder in Illinois.

42-year-old Mason Shannon as well as 21-year-old Joseph Brewer from Ottawa were charged in the death of 32-year-old Michael Castelli. Shannon and Brewer are accused of putting Castelli in a choke hold during a fight on July 20th on the grounds of a commercial plant grower just northeast of Ottawa.

Shannon was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and was arrested in September in Cerro Gordo County. Last week, prosecutors upgraded the charge to first-degree murder.

According to the Ottawa Times, Shannon’s attorney Douglas DeBoer during a bond reduction hearing on Thursday said that Castelli and Shannon were watching TV in a trailer on the grounds of the plant grower where some of the employees live. Shannon left to help other employees working that night, while Castelli disappeared.

Castelli showed up a short time later and was extremely intoxicated, choking Shannon and punching another employee. DeBoer says Shannon and others tried to restrain Castelli while waiting for police to arrive, with Shannon acting out of self-preservation.

He added that Castelli had super-human strength, which allowed him to break through the zip ties the men tried to use to bind him. An autopsy showed Castelli had psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and alcohol in his system.

Shannon’s trial is scheduled to start on February 20th.