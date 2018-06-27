Today marks 23 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappearance

MASON CITY — Jodi Huisentruit disappeared 23 years ago today. The former KIMT anchorwoman was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex at the Key Apartments at about 4:30 on the morning of June 27th 1995. Her body has never been found and there have not been many clues to direct authorities to the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

The organizers of the website “FindJodi.com” continue their efforts into finding the key piece to the puzzle to bring the case to a close. Caroline Lowe is a former investigative reporter at WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities who reported on the Huisentruit case and continues to be a part of the FindJodi.com team. Lowe says she hopes people will step forward with any evidence they think may be connected with the case. “We really encourage people to share their information with law enforcement. Many people who contact us said they won’t go, and we try to find a way to get them to come forward, because in the end, we are not the police, we are a clearinghouse, and ultimately they’re going to have to have that information to solve the case. We’ll always encourage people to come forward.”

Jay Alberio is a former Woodbury Minnesota police investigator who now is part of the FindJodi.com team. Alberio says even an anonymous tip from someone could be a huge help. “If somebody is not comfortable…they’ll ask ‘why don’t they go to law enforcement?’ Quite often people aren’t comfortable going to law enforcement to give them information. CrimeStoppers for years have had anonymous information come in. With 27 years of law enforcement experience, I’ve found that people will give information anonymously, and that typically will break the case.”

Alberio says the FindJodi.com organization is going to be cataloging all the information they’ve received in hopes of finding common themes to help in their investigation. “We’re trying to pull a database together, because we have hundreds of leads and tips. We’re going to put this information in that database and see if there’s a link between ‘A’ and ‘B’, and if a common name keeps coming up. But it’s imperative that you come forward with information.”

The Mason City Police Department in a social media post this morning asked anybody with information to contact their department or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. A billboard campaign started earlier this month with four billboards placed throughout Mason City asking the question “Someone knows something…is it YOU?”