Tie for River City Sculptures on Parade “People’s Choice” award

MASON CITY — Despite over 400 votes being cast, there was a tie this year in the River City Sculptures on Parade’s “People’s Choice” competition.

The winners were “Maestro” by Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of Sioux Falls, which sits in Central Park, as well as “Who Rescued Who?” by Lorri Acott of Red Feather Lakes Colorado.

According to an agreement, the city had committed to purchasing the winning sculpture for $15-thousand, but Robin Anderson who heads the River City Sculptures on Parade committee says with a tie this year, the city will purchase one of the sculptures while her committee will secure financing to purchase the other.

She says if the city will use the $15-thousand to purchase “Who Rescued Who?”, the sculpture committee will use some grant funding they have to purchase “Maestro”, allowing the city to keep both sculptures for a total cost of $30-thousand.

“Maestro” is an interactive piece in which a bronze “conductor” in the form of a young boy on a milk stool directs up to six people playing actual chimes. “Who Rescued Who?” depicts a dog and master shown nose-to-nose.

Anderson says the majority of the 410 votes came from local citizens and Iowa visitors, but vote tallies included ballots by people from 15 different states.

= Fundraising efforts also continue to purchase a sculpture in honor of a longtime Mason City resident.

A longtime friend of Mark “Doc” Detra, Mike Hjelle, originally wanted to purchase the sculpture entitled “For the Love of the Game”, which currently sits by the Mason City Police Department, but when Hjelle found out that sculpture cost $62-thousand, he started to look at purchasing the sculpture “Accuracy”, which is a batter waiting for a pitch at the plate, that has a purchase price of $10-thousand.

Hjelle’s fundraising for “Accuracy” is just under $3-thousand shy of the goal. He’s already obtained permission from the city’s Park Board and city staff to place the sculpture near the concession stand at the Fredrick Hanford Softball Complex, where Detra used to play and umpire softball.

If you want to make a contribution, you can contact Hjelle at 430-7897 or send your donation to River City Sculptures on Parade at 9 North Federal in Mason City by March 15th.