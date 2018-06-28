Thursday June 28th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Mason City High softball at Newman — 7:30

FORT DODGE — Clear Lake moved another step closer to the North Central Conference baseball title with a 2-1 win at St. Edmond in Fort Dodge last night. Zach Lester pitched a complete game for the Lions, allowing just four hits. The Lions strung together four hits in the fifth inning to score their two runs. With two outs, Ben Finn had an RBI double to left, with Lester following with an RBI single. Clear Lake is now 9-1 in the conference and 16-9 overall. The Lions travel to Forest City tonight and host Algona in conference play on Friday.

MASON CITY — Newman had no troubles with Garrigan last night in Top of Iowa Conference play. The Knights scored four in the second and two in the sixth on their way to an 8-0 win. Evan Paulus had a homer with three runs batted in while Andrew Morse and Ian Holmgaard both knocked in a pair of runs. Newman travels to Roland-Story later today.

MASON CITY — Mason City High was swept by 8th-ranked Dowling 12-2 and 11-3 last night at Roosevelt Field. Josh Ball had three hits on the night while Jake Rood had two runs batted in. The Mohawks turn right around and host Marshalltown tonight for a doubleheader.

— other baseball

West Fork 14, Osage 3

St. Ansgar 3, Lake Mills 0

Central Springs 9, West Hancock 4

Forest City 6, North Butler 3

GHV 5, North Union 2

Nashua-Plainfield 7, Rockford 6

Algona 17, Humboldt 3

FORT DODGE — #11/1A St. Edmond picked up a 12-2 win over Clear Lake last night in North Central Conference softball. Sara Faber had a two-run homer in the first for the only Lions scoring. Clear Lake drops to 9-13 overall and 4-8 in the conference and will host a split doubleheader today, facing Humboldt in a make-up from last week at 3:30, and then hosting Garrigan in a regularly-scheduled game at 7:30.

MASON CITY — Macy Alexander had a solo homer in the second inning for the only run of the game as #7/1A Newman beat Garrigan last night 1-0 at home. Amara Wolf picked up the four-hit shutout, striking out five. Newman is 26-5 overall and they’ll host Mason City in their annual cross-town rivalry starting at about 7:30 tonight, a game you’ll hear on KGLO.

— other softball last night

Central Springs 17, West Hancock 0

Rockford 11, Nashua-Plainfield 1

Osage 11, West Fork 1

St. Ansgar 12, Lake Mills 0

Eagle Grove 10, Belmond-Klemme 5

North Iowa 19, Northwood-Kensett 13

North Union 3, Garrigan 0

North Union 8, GHV 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago and James Shields limited Minnesota to four hits over seven innings, leading the White Sox to a 6-1 victory over the Twins on Wednesday night.

Shields (3-9) struck out five and walked just two in his only scoreless start of the season. The veteran right-hander lasted just 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Oakland on Friday. Before that, he had worked at least six innings in 11 straight turns and has gone at least seven innings five times.

Tim Anderson and Charlie Tilson each had two hits and an RBI for Chicago, which has won three straight games and four of five.

Ehire Adrianza had four hits and an RBI for Minnesota, which has dropped two straight games and five of six. Twins starter Kyle Gibson (2-6) allowed five runs on 11 hits in seven innings.

The White Sox took a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Abreu and Garcia led off with singles. One out later, Leury Garcia doubled to drive in Abreu. Anderson followed with a run-scoring single, and Omar Narvaez drove in a run with a ground out. Abreu’s solo homer in the fifth stretched the lead to 4-0.

Avisail Garcia’s solo homer in the eighth made it 6-0. The Twins tacked on a run in the ninth, but they fell to 34-42 to match their season high of eight games below the .500 mark.

MASON CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder and junior guard Makenzie Meyer of Mason City were the featured speakers at the I-Club luncheon in Mason City on Wednesday afternoon. Bluder says Meyer has had a successful season off and on the court, including having one of the best seasons from the free throw line of anyone in Hawkeye women’s basketball history.

Iowa finished 24-8 this past season, and Bluder says she’s looking forward to the upcoming season with a number of key players returning.

Meyer says expectations are high for this year’s team

While Meyer had an outstanding year at the free throw line, she says she’s already focusing on making improvements to other parts of her game.

Meyer says one of her goals over the summer is to make 16-thousand shots between June and August to improve her shooting. She says while it’s tough

The Iowa women’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on July 13th at 6:00 PM. Admission is free. You can hear more comments from Bluder and Meyer by clicking on the audio players below

Bluder/audio of luncheon

Meyer individual interview

