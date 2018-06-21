Thursday June 21st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler homered to back an effective start by Lance Lynn as the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Grossman led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run and Kepler added a two-run shot off Boston starter David Price (8-5). Brian Dozier added a pair of doubles to help Minnesota win for the fourth time in five games.

Lynn (5-5) again struggled with command, issuing five walks, but he surrendered just one unearned run and three hits in five innings.

Four relievers combined for four scoreless innings with Fernando Rodney securing his 16th save in 19 chances.

Price allowed the three runs on seven hits and a walk. He had given up just one home run in his previous five starts and seven total in 14 starts this season coming into Wednesday.

The Red Sox were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and are 2 for 22 in the first two games of the series. They’ve stranded 18 baserunners in the two games and lost for the fourth time in five games.

Lynn has had an uncharacteristic wild season in his first year with the Twins. He walked at least five batters for the fifth time in 14 starts. But the veteran right-hander has limited the damage and allowed less than three runs in five of his last six starts.

Boston’s lone run scored in the second as Lynn couldn’t catch first baseman Logan Morrison’s high throw to first for the final out of the inning, allowing Mitch Moreland to score from second base.

— high school baseball last night

Osage 3, Rockford 1

— high school softball last night

Rockford 4, Osage 1

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa wrestler Sam Stoll has been released from the hospital after being accidentally shot in the knee.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said Wednesday that Stoll had surgery Tuesday and that he is “doing well.”

Iowa City police said that a preliminary investigation found that the All-America wrestler Stoll was shot by mistake in a residence early Tuesday morning and that several other people were present.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Iowa athletic officials were gathering information, and Brands says the school will follow its code of conduct policies once the police conclude their investigation.

Stoll placed fifth as a heavyweight at the NCAA Championships in March. He has one more season of eligibility remaining.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking a pair of picks and a flexible approach into the NBA draft.

The Wolves own the 20th overall selection in the first round as well as the 48th overall choice in the second round tonight.

In a draft that’s considered deep in wing players, the Wolves could stay put and use one or both of those picks at a position where defense and 3-point shooting are critical and depth is needed behind Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins. Cap space would help, too, so trading out of their spot to seek salary relief would not be a surprise, either.

President and coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Wednesday that “all options are open right now.”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild will face a daunting opponent in their home opener this season: the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL revealed on Wednesday the date and foe for each team’s first home game. The full schedule will be released later today.

The Wild will host the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Oct. 6. They’ve never lost a home opener in regulation, with 14 wins and three overtime or shootout losses over the franchise’s first 17 years.

The Wild will start the season in Colorado against the Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 4.

DES MOINES — More than 70 Olympians and more than a dozen American record holders are in the field for Thursday’s start of the USA Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium. Former TCU standout Ronnie Baker has his first qualifying race in the 100 meters on Thursday night. He is the current world leader this season.

Baker ran twice at Drake while in college.

Still early in his pro career Baker is considered the world’s fastest man right now.

Robby Andrews will be out to win a second straight title in the 1500 meters.

Andrews says there is no added pressure being the defending champ.

American record holder Tori Franklin will bid for the triple jump title on Thursday night.

World record holder Keni Harrison has her first qualifying race in the 100 meter hurdles on Friday afternoon.