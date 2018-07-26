Thursday July 26th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — 1A baseball state semifinal — Newman vs. Martensdale-St. Marys — pre-game 10:30, first pitch 11:00

DES MOINES — It’s a familiar opponent for Newman today in the Class 1A state baseball semifinals as they face Martensdale-St. Marys. The top-ranked Knights beat the sixth-ranked Blue Devils 8-3 in last year’s championship game and also beat them 11-1 in the 2015 semifinal round. Martensdale-St. Marys topped Newman 1-0 in the 2012 state title game. Martensdale-St. Marys edged Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-2 in last Friday’s quarterfinal round after Newman had downed Tri-Center 10-0 in five innings. Newman is seeking its fourth state title in six years and coach Alex Bohl says that experience is a plus.

You can hear the Newman vs. Martensdale-St. Marys game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and through the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at 10:30 this morning, with first pitch at Sec Taylor Field at Principal Park scheduled for 11 o’clock. In the other 1A semifinal, 2nd-ranked Lisbon will face 3rd-ranked North Linn at 1:30. The winners will play at 11 o’clock on Saturday in the 1A title game.

== 2A semifinals today

5:00 — Centerville (25-7) vs. #5 Wilton (26-5)

7:30 — #3 Iowa City Regina (28-7) vs. #9 Van Meter (30-8)

== 4A quarterfinals Wednesday

#10 Valley West Des Moines 5, #8 Waukee 1

Cedar Rapids Washington 7, #1 Johnston 5

Western Dubuque 7, #3 North Scott 4

#2 Urbandale 8, Marshalltown 3

DES MOINES — A number of players have received All-State softball honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association:

== 1A

First Team — Lily Castle, Newman

Second Team — Nicole Heeren, North Butler

Third Team — Macy Alexander & Paige Leininger, Newman; Marissa Norby, Rockford

Honorable Mention — Peyton Olson & Maria Determan, Newman; Marcy Jacobs & Alex Mathers, North Butler

== 2A

First Team — Hannah Ausenhus, Central Springs

Second Team — Kaylee Parks & Anna Dietrich, Central Springs

Third Team — Jaydn Anderson, St. Ansgar

Honorable Mention — Morgan Kelley & Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs

== 3A

Third Team — Morgan Hobbs, Forest City

== 4A

First Team — Samantha Heyer & Lisabeth Fiser, Charles City

Second Team — Tayler Schmidt, Charles City

TORONTO (AP) — Max Kepler drove in the tiebreaking run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a six-run 11th inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Blue Jays 12-6 on Wednesday to complete their first sweep at Toronto in more than 15 years.

Mitch Garver went 4 for 6 with a homer and five RBIs and Joe Mauer had three hits and three RBIs as Minnesota swept a three-game series north of the border for the first time since April 11-13, 2003.

Toronto manager John Gibbons was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Sean Barber after right-hander Jake Petricka (1-1) hit Kepler with a 1-2 pitch that forced home Brian Dozier from third base.

Matt Belisle (1-0) pitched two innings as the Twins won their third straight, bouncing back after being swept at Kansas City over the weekend in their first series following the All-Star break. Minnesota outhit Toronto 17-16.

After the Blue Jays put the potential winning run at third base with one out in the ninth, Twins manager Paul Molitor brought left fielder Eddie Rosario in to be a fifth infielder. The move paid off when Solarte lined out to shortstop and Kendrys Morales was doubled off first base.

Morales also was doubled off second base for the final out of the first.

Garver broke a 3-3 tie with a solo homer off Aaron Loup in the sixth, and the Twins made it 6-3 off Joe Biagini in the eighth on Garver’s run-scoring single and Mauer’s RBI double.

Toronto tied it against Trevor Hildenberger in the bottom half when Luke Maile had a two-run single and Aledmys Diaz hit into a run-scoring forceout.

Making his first start since surgery on his right middle finger in February, Twins right-hander Ervin Santana allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Blue Jays right-hander Sam Gaviglio allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, extending his winless stretch to 11 starts.

Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2 for 5, stretching his streak of multihit games to a team-record eight and the longest in the major leagues this season.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The football field was Tony Sparano’s element. Just like the coaching peers he left behind. Directing the Minnesota Vikings through their first practice of training camp was the best place for Mike Zimmer to be three days after Sparano’s death. The Vikings are straddling the line between grieving and going forward the way Sparano would want. The beloved offensive line coach died at age 56 of heart disease.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein has been placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of training camp, still rounding into form after offseason surgery on his left ankle.

The Vikings made the move Wednesday with Elflein, before their first workout for rookies and other selected players. He can be taken off the preseason PUP list at any time, once he’s cleared by team doctors for full participation in practice. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein’s absence “shouldn’t be too long.”

Drafted in the third round out of Ohio State last year, Elflein was an immediate starter as a rookie, missing two games to a shoulder injury. He hurt his ankle in the NFC championship game.

The first practice for the full team is Saturday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with left wing Jason Zucker on a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

The 26-year-old had 33 goals and 31 assists in 82 games while leading the team with seven game-winning goals and 54 takeaways last season, all career highs. Zucker will carry a $5.5 million annual salary cap hit through the 2022-23 season.

The deal with Zucker, a restricted free agent, was done Wednesday. The Wild signed defenseman Matt Dumba, who was also a restricted free agent, to a five-year, $30 million contract last week. It has otherwise been a relatively quiet offseason under new general manager Paul Fenton, whose biggest free agent signings were defenseman Greg Pateryn and forwards J.T. Brown, Eric Fehr and Matt Hendricks.