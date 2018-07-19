Thursday July 19th Local Sports

THIS EVENING:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — 2A state softball third place game — Central Springs vs. Des Moines Christian — pre-game 6:40, first pitch 7:00

FORT DODGE — Central Springs fell to Louisa-Muscatine 2-1 in the Class 2A semifinal round at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge yesterday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. After walking the leadoff batter to start the game, Louisa-Muscatine pitcher Hailey Sanders retired 17 consecutive Central Springs batters and ended up the day firing a two-hitter, striking out 10. Central Springs coach Belinda Nelson praised the efforts of Sanders.

After giving up runs in the second and fourth, Central Springs got their lone run of the game in the top of the sixth when Kaylea Fessler scored on a base hit from Kaylee Parks which was then misplayed by the left fielder. Nelson says her team has nothing to be ashamed about in losing to the top seed of the 2A tournament.

Central Springs turns right around and will play Des Moines Christian in the 2A third-place game tonight, something that Nelson says her team will be ready for.

You can hear the Central Springs-Des Moines Christian game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and via the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at about 6:40 this evening, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 o’clock. Louisa-Muscatine will face Regina of Iowa City in the 2A title game tonight after Regina edged Des Moines Christian 1-0 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

= Class 1A Semifinals

#2 Collins-Maxwell 1, #9 Lisbon 0

#4 AGWSR 12, #3 Akron-Westfield 5

= Class 3A Semifinals

#1 Davenport Assumption 9, #4 Humboldt 1

#9 Roland-Story 4, #2 Albia 0

= Class 4A Semifinals

#2 ADM 9, #10 Newton 8

Des Moines Hoover 12, #15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 (5)

= Class 5A Semifinals

#1 Pleasant Valley 9, #5 West Des Moines Valley 4

#3 Indianola 6, #4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

FORT DODGE — Independence scored all eight of their runs before Charles City could get on the board as the Comets fell 8-4 in a Class 4A consolation game at the state softball tournament on Wednesday. Tayler Schmidt socked her third grand slam of the season in the bottom of the fifth for the Comets to account for their only runs. Charles City ends their season with a 33-8 record.

DES MOINES — The pairings are set for the Class 1A and 2A state baseball tournaments. Top-ranked and top-seeded Newman will face Tri-Center of Neola in the 1A opener on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Tri-Center was 9th-ranked in the final Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings. You can hear the Newman vs. Tri-Center game on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com and through the KGLO mobile app starting with the pre-game at about 10:35 Friday morning. The other Friday game in the 1A bracket has 6th-ranked Martensdale-St. Marys facing 7th-ranked St. Albert of Council Bluffs. On Saturday, 2nd-ranked Lisbon will face Don Bosco at 11 o’clock while 3rd-ranked North Linn faces 4th-ranked St. Mary’s of Remsen in the other game.

== 2A baseball quarterfinals on Monday

11:00 — #3 Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. Treynor (19-13)

1:30 — #9 Van Meter (29-8) vs. #10 Alta-Aurelia (20-4)

5:00 — #7 Estherville Lincoln Central (25-3) vs. Centerville (24-7)

7:30 — #5 Wilton (25-5) vs. Denver (18-13)

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt hopes to take advantage of an extra season. Kempt admits he was surprised he was granted a sixth year after helping the Cyclones post an 8-5 record in 2017.

ISU was 5-3 in games Kempt started but was his first start in a stunning victory at Oklahoma that thrust him into the spotlight.

Kempt says he has spent the off season trying to add weight.

Iowa State opens the season on September first against South Dakota State.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-65 on Wednesday.

Fowles, the reigning MVP, was 13 of 15 from the field as Minnesota shot 52.4 percent, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. She moved into fourth with 558 career blocks, passing Tangela Smith on the WNBA list. Margo Dydek (1998-2008) holds the record with 877.

Seimone Augustus made all three of her 3-point attempts and finished with 13 points for Minnesota (13-10), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Maya Moore and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 10.

Fowles made all seven of her first-half field goals and scored 18 points to help the Lynx build a 51-36 lead.

Candice Dupree scored 20 points for Indiana (2-21) and Cappie Pondexter added 10.