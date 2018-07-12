Thursday July 12th Local Sports

TONIGHT:



AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, KGLO mobile app — Class 1A district semifinal doubleheader

= 5:00 — West Fork vs. St. Ansgar

= 7:00 — Newman vs. Northwood-Kensett

MASON CITY — High school baseball tournament play continues tonight with Class 1A district semifinals. At Newman tonight, the top-ranked Knights will face Northwood-Kensett in the second game at 7 o’clock. Newman advanced with a 21-2, four-inning win over North Iowa in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal round. Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday beat CAL 15-0 in four innings. Newman earlier in the season beat Northwood-Kensett 19-1 in six innings on June 29th. The other semifinal at Newman at 5 o’clock tonight pits St. Ansgar against West Fork. The Saints beat Belmond-Klemme 14-1 in five innings in Tuesday’s district quarterfinals in St. Ansgar, while West Fork downed Riceville 5-2. St. Ansgar beat West Fork 5-0 in the season opener for both teams back on May 23rd. You can hear this district doubleheader at Newman starting shortly before 5 o’clock tonight on AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, and through the KGLO mobile app. The winners of tonight’s games will face each other on Saturday night for the district championship.

MASON CITY — Mason City split their baseball doubleheader Wednesday afternoon with Des Moines Roosevelt at Roosevelt Field. The Mohawks dropped the opener 2-1 in 10 innings, but responded in the nightcap with 12 hits, with a seven-run fourth inning in picking up a 12-4 win. Bryce Butler in game two had three hits including a double, stole a base and had an RBI. Dylan Miller had two hits and three RBI, while Jake Rood had two hits and two RBI. Mason City ends the regular season with an 18-21 record and will travel to Ankeny Centennial tomorrow night to open up substate play. You’ll hear that game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 6:45 tomorrow night.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brian Dozier hit a two-run home run, going deep for the second straight game to give the Minnesota Twins a boost on their way to an 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Lance Lynn (7-7) recovered from a three-run homer by Salvador Perez in the first inning to win his second straight start for the Twins, who used the bottom third of their lineup to launch rallies in the second and the fourth against Royals starter Burch Smith (0-1).

Max Kepler, Jake Cave and Bobby Wilson went 6 for 11 with five runs scored. Wilson, whose batting average fell to .114 last week, had two RBIs and was one of three Twins with three hits, joining Dozier and Joe Mauer. Wilson, the backup catcher, is now hitting .169.

Mike Moustakas homered twice for the Royals, who have the fewest home runs in MLB, but took the Twins deep five times over the last two games of this series. Kansas City has lost 23 of its past 27 games.

Dozier sent his 15th homer of the season into the second deck above left field in the sixth inning against reliever Enny Romero. Logan Morrison hit a solo shot one out later, padding Minnesota’s lead.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed right-handed reliever Addison Reed on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his triceps. This was the first trip to the disabled list in Reed’s seven-year major league career. Reed has allowed eight home runs this season in 41 innings. Five of those have come in his past 16 appearances, over which he has a 9.42 ERA with 24 hits allowed in 14 1/3 innings. Reed signed a two-year, $16.75 million contract with the Twins before the season.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Maya Moore added 19 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 on Wednesday.

Danielle Robinson made her first 3-pointer to end a 0-for-39 drought in her seven-year WNBA career. She finished with 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting, including 2 of 2 from behind the arc.

Minnesota (12-8) led 10-2 and never trailed. Moore hit a jumper to push the lead to 15 points before Kelsey Mitchell made three 3-pointers in an 11-0 run that trimmed Indiana’s deficit to 31-27 midway through the second quarter.

The Lynx scored 13 of the next 15 points.

Erica Wheeler led Indiana (2-18) with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Mitchell finished with 11 points and Natalie Achonwa 10.

Minnesota shot 51.6 percent from the field despite going 4 of 16 from 3-point range. The Lynx made 17 of 19 free throws.

Indiana, which beat the Lynx 71-59 on July 3, has lost eight of its last nine games.