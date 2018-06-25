Three arrested for burglary after pursuit from Albert Lea heads to Northwood and back to Minnesota

NORTHWOOD — Three people from Austin have been arrested after a robbery in Albert Lea and a pursuit that made its way across the border into Worth County before ending back in Minnesota.

Albert Lea police say they were dispatched at about 9 o’clock Sunday night to the 300 block of 2nd Street East for a robbery in progress. The suspects fled the scene when officers arrived, with the vehicle pulling over momentarily at 4th Street and Frank Avenue, and then again at 7th Street and Frank Avenue with a female getting out of the vehicle.

The SUV then continued southbound into Worth County on Interstate 35, east onto Highway 105 into Northwood, and then eventually northbound on US Highway 65 back into Minnesota. Minnesota authorities finally were able to deploy stop-sticks in the Gordonsville area and disable the vehicle just east of Gordonsville on County Road 1.

31-year-old Joshua Allen and 30-year-old Tony Viramonh were both charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Allen also faces an additional charge of fleeing from an officer in a vehicle. 28-year-old Nicole Eisenmenger was charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

=== The Worth County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for anything suspicious like firearms, drugs or other items that possibly could be connected to the high-speed chase. People are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 324-2481 immediately and to not touch any of the items found. The map of the pursuit through the Northwood area is displayed as part of this story.