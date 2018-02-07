Teen sentenced to 25 years for Hancock County party robbery

KLEMME — It’s up to 25 years in prison for a 17-year-old sentenced on Tuesday to a charge connected to the robbery of a party in rural Hancock County last summer.

Isaiah Lewis along with 18-year-old Samuel Swanson and 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine were accused of being involved in a July 31st robbery at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday by District Judge DeDra Schroeder up to 25 years in prison on one count of first-degree robbery.

Valentine is scheduled to be tried in the case on February 21st, while Swanson has pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree and third-degree robbery and was sentenced to 12 years probation.