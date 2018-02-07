Teen sentenced to 25 years for Hancock County party robbery
By KGLO News
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

KLEMME — It’s up to 25 years in prison for a 17-year-old sentenced on Tuesday to a charge connected to the robbery of a party in rural Hancock County last summer.

Isaiah Lewis along with 18-year-old Samuel Swanson and 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine were accused of being involved in a July 31st robbery at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday by District Judge DeDra Schroeder up to 25 years in prison on one count of first-degree robbery.

Valentine is scheduled to be tried in the case on February 21st, while Swanson has pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree and third-degree robbery and was sentenced to 12 years probation.

Related Content

Mason City council sets public hearing date on Cap...
Tie for River City Sculptures on Parade “Peo...
Iowa governor claims lawmakers can’t challen...
Legislators asked to protect family caregivers
Restaurant and arcade chain seeks change in Iowa l...
Brokaw collection now available for public viewing...