Swimming advisories for E. coli at two north-central Iowa state park beaches

CLEAR LAKE — Swimming advisories have been posted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources at two north-central Iowa state park beaches. Swimming is not being recommended due to high levels of E. coli bacteria at McIntosh Woods State Park on Clear Lake and Beeds Lake State Park in Hampton.

At McIntosh Woods, the geometric mean of the last five samples taken in the last 30 days is 144 colony forming units of bacteria per 100 milliliters of water, above the state standard of 126. The last sample collected was at 97.

There is not an advisory at Clear Lake State Park Beach, where the last single sample as well as the geometric mean was below 10.

At Beeds Lake, the geometric mean is 204. The last sample taken was at 74. Those advisories will remain in effect until the geomean drops below the water quality standard.