Sukup Manufacturing founder Eugene Sukup dies

SHEFFIELD — The founder of Sukup Manufacturing has died. A post on the company’s social media sites on Thursday announced the death of Eugene Sukup.

Sukup started the company with his wife Mary in 1963 in a welding shop in Sheffield . He served as president of the company for 32 years, turning over the position to his son Charles in 1995, but continued to serve as chairman of the board.

The company says Sukup will be remembered by his family and many friends, colleagues and members of the agriculture community as a leader, innovator and exceptionally caring and generous person.

Funeral services for Eugene Sukup are pending at this time. He was 89.

