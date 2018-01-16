Stove blamed for Clear Lake mobile home fire
CLEAR LAKE — A stove is being blamed as the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Clear Lake on Saturday morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 1500 South Shore Drive Lot 22 shortly after 7:30 AM on the report of a structure fire. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames when they made entry through the side door of the trailer. Firefighters worked through sub-zero temperatures for about three hours to extinguish the fire. The mobile home, owned by Justin Lindner, was declared a total loss.

The Fire Department on Monday afternoon said they determined that the fire was caused by a gas stove burner that ignited combustibles on the stove top.

