Stormy Daniels’ lawyer to attend Clear Lake event frequented by presidential hopefuls
By KGLO News
|
Jul 27, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

CLEAR LAKE (AP) — Michael Avenatti, who has gained national attention as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, is scheduled to speak at an Iowa Democratic fundraiser that has been a frequent stop for those seeking the presidential nomination.

Avenatti said Thursday on Twitter that he would speak at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Aug. 10.

Previous speakers included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Avenatti is best known for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which Trump denies.

Earlier this month, Avenatti said he would run against Trump if the president seeks re-election and no one else with a good chance of defeating him steps up.

