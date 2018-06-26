St. Ansgar man pleads guilty to supplying alcohol to 19-year-old girlfriend who later died in accident

ST. ANSGAR — A St. Ansgar man charged with supplying alcohol to an underage person resulting in their death in a one-vehicle accident earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

22-year-old Justin Slaichert was charged with the Class D felony. 19-year-old Hannah Pfieifer was found dead in the early morning hours of January 6th after authorities say she drove off the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Highway 105 and Grain Millers Drive in St. Ansgar.

The crash investigation found that Pfeifer had a blood alcohol content of .154 at the time of the crash, well over the legal limit of .08. Court documents allege that Slaichert, who was identified as the victim’s boyfriend, admitted to purchasing three beers for her at the Carpenter Community Center earlier in the evening.

Slaichert had pleaded not guilty to the charge in May, but online court records show that he filed a written plea of guilty late last week in Mitchell County District Court. District Judge Rustin Davenport has scheduled a formal plea change hearing to take place on July 17th.