St. Ansgar man pleads guilty to giving alcohol to underage girlfriend who later died in crash

ST. ANSGAR — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a St. Ansgar man originally charged with supplying alcohol to an underage person resulting in their death.

22-year-old Justin Slaichert was accused of purchasing three beers for his girlfriend 19-year-old Hannah Pfeifer on the evening of January 5th at the Carpenter Community Center. Pfeifer was found dead in the early morning hours of January 6th after authorities say she drove off the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Highway 105 and Grain Millers Drive in St. Ansgar. The crash investigation found that Pfeifer had a blood alcohol content of .154 at the time of the crash, well over the legal limit of .08.

Slaichert was originally charged with supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age causing serious injury an aggravated misdemeanor.

District Judge Colleen Weiland sentenced Slaichert on Tuesday to a prison term not to exceed two years, which was suspended, and placed him on probation for up to three years.