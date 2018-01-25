SPORTS — District Football assignments released

BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district groupings for the 2018-19 football seasons this morning. Looking at local districts:

=== Class 2A District 3

Clear Lake

Crestwood

Forest City

Hampton-Dumont/CAL

Iowa Falls-Alden

New Hampton

=== Class 2A District 2

Algona

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Estherville Lincoln Central

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Southeast Valley

Spirit Lake

=== Class 4A District 6

Mason City

Des Moines East

Indianola

Johnston

Ottumwa

Waukee

=== Class 3A District 3

Charles City

Decorah

Independence

Waterloo East

Waverly-Shell Rock

West Delaware

=== Class 1A District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg

Denver

Lake Mills

North Butler

Osage

Sumner-Fredericksburg

=== Class A District 3

Belmond-Klemme

Bishop Garrigan

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

North Union

West Fork

West Hancock

=== Class A District 4

Central Springs

Nashua-Plainfield

Newman

Postville

St. Ansgar

South Winneshiek

Starmont

=== 8-Man District 2

Don Bosco

Dunkerton

Janesville

North Iowa

Northwood-Kensett

Riceville

Rockford

Tripoli

For the full list of district pairings click here