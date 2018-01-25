SPORTS — District Football assignments released

BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district groupings for the 2018-19 football seasons this morning. Looking at local districts:
=== Class 2A District 3
Clear Lake
Crestwood
Forest City
Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Iowa Falls-Alden
New Hampton
=== Class 2A District 2
Algona
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Estherville Lincoln Central
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Southeast Valley
Spirit Lake
=== Class 4A District 6
Mason City
Des Moines East
Indianola
Johnston
Ottumwa
Waukee
=== Class 3A District 3
Charles City
Decorah
Independence
Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock
West Delaware
=== Class 1A District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg
Denver
Lake Mills
North Butler
Osage
Sumner-Fredericksburg
=== Class A District 3
Belmond-Klemme
Bishop Garrigan
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
North Union
West Fork
West Hancock
=== Class A District 4
Central Springs
Nashua-Plainfield
Newman
Postville
St. Ansgar
South Winneshiek
Starmont
=== 8-Man District 2
Don Bosco
Dunkerton
Janesville
North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Tripoli