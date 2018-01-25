SPORTS — District Football assignments released
By KGLO News
|
Jan 25, 2018 @ 9:24 AM

BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district groupings for the 2018-19 football seasons this morning. Looking at local districts:

 

=== Class 2A District 3
Clear Lake
Crestwood
Forest City
Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Iowa Falls-Alden
New Hampton

=== Class 2A District 2
Algona
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Estherville Lincoln Central
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Southeast Valley
Spirit Lake

=== Class 4A District 6
Mason City
Des Moines East
Indianola
Johnston
Ottumwa
Waukee

=== Class 3A District 3
Charles City
Decorah
Independence
Waterloo East
Waverly-Shell Rock
West Delaware

=== Class 1A District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg
Denver
Lake Mills
North Butler
Osage
Sumner-Fredericksburg

=== Class A District 3
Belmond-Klemme
Bishop Garrigan
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
North Union
West Fork
West Hancock

=== Class A District 4
Central Springs
Nashua-Plainfield
Newman
Postville
St. Ansgar
South Winneshiek
Starmont

=== 8-Man District 2
Don Bosco
Dunkerton
Janesville
North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett
Riceville
Rockford
Tripoli

For the full list of district pairings click here

Related Content

Thursday January 25th Local Sports
Wednesday January 24th Local Sports
Tuesday January 23rd Local Sports
Monday January 22nd Local Sports
Friday January 19th Local Sports
Thursday January 18th Local Sports