Skid loader accident near Northwood injures man
By KGLO News
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 10:34 AM
(Photo from Worth County Sheriff's Department)

NORTHWOOD — Worth County authorities are continuing to investigate a skid loader accident that happened on Tuesday.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call stating that a skid loader had gone into the ditch, was on its side and that the driver was trapped inside at the intersection of Highway 105 and Pheasant Avenue just east of Northwood.

Emergency crews extricated Mark Haugebak of rural Northwood from the skid loader. He was transported by Mercy Air Med to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says the accident is still under investigation.

