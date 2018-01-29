Shooting at Franklin County rest area being investigated

DOWS — Local and state authorities are investigating an early-morning shooting that happened Sunday in Franklin County.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department took a call at about 1:45 AM that a person was down with a possible gunshot wound at the rest area near Dows on Interstate 35 in the southwest corner of Franklin County.

Authorities from Franklin County and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene, with one person transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing their investigation.