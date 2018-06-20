Sewer line collapse in southeastern Mason City repaired

MASON CITY — City and state officials say a sewer line collapse that caused untreated wastewater to be pumped into the Winnebago River in Mason City has been repaired. The collapse in the 300 block of South Rhode Island happened on Thursday.

Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler says McKiness Excavating completed the work last evening. “We replaced 60 feet of the sewer and found three major breaks in it. The contractor, although they’ve taken some flak, they really worked extremely hard and completed this project. They were there for the better part of 22 to 23 hours on Thursday. It was just very complex, and it was a very difficult thing to do because everything kept collapsing on us as we were going through it.”

Stangler says despite the repairs, the sewer line will still need some attention for the future. “I will come back to council probably in the first July meeting, I’m going to have a recommendation that we put a sewer liner in there for a long length of pipe in that particular area. It’s going to be an expensive repair, but this is the third time we’ve been in that particular area, so I think we to upgrade that pipe and get ourselves out of that situation.”

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is recommending keeping children and pets away from the riverbanks near the discharge for the next 24 hours. The DNR says they plan to review the matter and consider appropriate enforcement action.